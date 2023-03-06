Cricket trials tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 5

The Mohali Cricket Association, affiliated with the Punjab Cricket Association, will conduct selection trials to select U-16 team on March 7 (8:30 am) at Satya School of Cricket, Sector 66 A, Kambala village, Rurki road, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali. The selected team will take part in the Inter-District Tournament.

Players born between September 1, 2007 and August 31, 2009 will be eligible to participate. Players born, residing and studying continuously for one year prior to the year of the tournament in Mohali district are eligible for trials.

Those interested should carry all documents such as digital birth certificate (mandatory), school bona fide certificate from educational institute/school in which the player is studying and passport as proof of residence.