Cricket trials tomorrow

Mohali, April 6
The Mohali Cricket Association will organise trials to select the district senior cricket team at Satya School of Cricket, Sector 66-A, Kambala village, here on Saturday.
The team selected will participate in the Inter-District Senior Tournament for One Day Limited Overs to be organised by the PCA. Players born, residing, studying and serving continuously for a year prior to the year of the tournament in Mohali district are eligible.
