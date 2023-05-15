Cricket trials tomorrow

Panchkula, May 14
The Panchkula District Cricket Association will conduct trials to select district boys’ cricket team on May 16 and 17.
Players born on or after September 1, 2000, will be eligible for the trials, which will be held at JR Institute of Cricket, Naggal, Barwala (8 am). The selected team will participate in the Haryana State Inter-District Cricket Championship for the year 2023-24.
