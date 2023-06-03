Cricketer dies as bike, bus collide

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 2

An 18-year-old budding cricketer was killed in a collision between his two-wheeler and a Haryana Roadways bus on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Aayush Rana, a resident of Nanehra village of Ambala. He was returning home with his friend after practice at a cricket ground in Sadopur.

Arpit Varma, who was riding pillion, stated that they had left Sadopur around 5.30 pm. “As we just reached the Baldev Nagar flyover, a bus going ahead of us suddenly turned without flashing any indicator. Ayush tried to control the bike, but it hit the bus. Ayush’s head was smashed into the bus and we both fell on the road,” he said.

Ayush was taken to a private hospital from where he was referred to the Civil Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered against the bus driver, Ravinder Kumar, under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at the Baldev Nagar police station.