Crime against elderly: Panchkula elderly couple held hostage, robbed

Panchkula, January 10

In yet another incident of crime against elderly, two masked men, posing as courier delivery executives, entered an elderly couple’s apartment at a housing society in Sector 20, held them hostage at knifepoint and robbed them of jewellery and cash.

The couple, identified as Vinay Kakkar and his wife Suman Kakkar, lives alone as their children are settled abroad.

Sources said the two suspects rang the doorbell around 8 pm on January 7. One of them introduced himself as a courier boy who had to deliver an international parcel.

As soon as the couple opened the door, one of the suspects pulled out a knife while another gagged Suman. The suspects then took the couple into a room and taped their mouths to stop them from raising the alarm. The two men tied their hands too.

The suspects then robbed the couple of their jewellery and searched the entire house, but managed to get only Rs 4,000 lying in a cupboard. They fled the flat, leaving the couple tied up.

Sources said Suman Kakkar somehow managed to free her hands from the strap and approach neighbours.

The police were informed about the incident following which a case was registered at the Sector 20 police station. The police have secured the footage of CCTV cameras in which the suspects are seen visiting the society. The police said the duo knew that the elderly couple stayed alone.

2nd case in tricity in less than a month

Last month, a 70-year-old woman, Asha Rani, was taken hostage by two robbers at a flat in Kharar. The victim’s legs were tied and robbers made off with Rs 3 lakh in cash, gold jewellery and documents.

