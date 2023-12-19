Crime branch nabs two in snatching case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 18

The Panchkula crime branch has nabbed two suspects in a snatching case. The suspects have been identified as Vivek Negi, son of Gopal Singh Negi, a resident of Sector 15 Panchkula, along with a minor.

Inspector, Crime Branch, Sector 19, Mohinder Singh, said that a woman, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, informed me that while she was on her way home from her shop in Mani Majra on December 3, two motorcycle-borne individuals had snatched her bag. She added that the bag contained Rs 20,000 along with her mobile phone. The police registered a complaint based on her statement. The Sector 19 Crime Branch investigated the case and arrested both suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

Inspector Singh said the two accused revealed that they were involved in another snatching incident. He added that the two had committed the other snatch on November 29. They snatched a bag from a woman, a resident of Sector 20 in the market area.

The police said the suspect, Vivek Negi, was produced in a local court and sent on police remand for 2 days, while the minor was sent to the juvenile home in Ambala. The police have recovered the items from one of the snatchings, while they said that they will recover items from the other snatchings from the suspects.

