Criminal cases: Dept action against cops reeks of bias

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Police Department appears to have adopted a selective approach while dismissing police personnel implicated in criminal cases. While crimes such as liquor smuggling, extortion and corruption have resulted in dismissal of erring cops, a case of kidnapping, torture and illegal property transfer seems to have been overlooked while taking action against a cop.

In a recent graft case investigated by the CBI involving two Sub-Inspectors (SIs) from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Police Department terminated their services within a few days after they were booked. One of the accused, SI Hussain Akhtar, was arrested for allegedly soliciting Rs 5 lakh in bribe from the complainant to favour his brother in a criminal case. Another SI, Kirshan Kumar, who was the investigating officer in that case, had escaped. The CBI alleged that Krishan fled with Rs 2.5-lakh bribe money.

However, the department just suspended Inspector Rajdeep Singh, who was allegedly involved in a high-profile property grab case registered in March 2021. The case involves the brutal torture, kidnapping and abandonment of the victim at charitable homes, followed by the illegal transfer of his house in Sector 37. He, however, was reinstated recently.

Despite repeated attempts, UT DGP Praveer Ranjan could not be contacted for his comment.

There are other cases too where cops were dismissed. Two constables, Ravinder and Anil Kumar, were dismissed in June this year for allegedly smuggling liquor. The Haryana police had intercepted a vehicle carrying 256 boxes of liquor near Narnaul. The liquor was being smuggled to Gujarat. Ravinder was apprehended, while Anil managed to escape.

In August this year, SI Naveen Phogat, additional SHO of Sector 39 police station, was dismissed for his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping and extorting Rs 1 crore from a Punjab-based businessman. Phogat had re-joined the service following his acquittal in a rape case earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Inspector Rajdeep was arrested in the property grab case on March 12, 2021, after which he was put under suspension. The police registered a case for torture and illegally confining the victim, Rahul Mehta (48), the only surviving heir of his family, in his Sector 37 house in April 2017 and later illegally transferring his house. Rahul was abandoned at a stud farm in Gujarat in June 2017, before being shifted from one charitable home to another in Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan, where he was finally found.

While one of the accused, Surjit Singh, a bouncer, has died, the others are Sanjeev Mahajan, a journalist; Khalender Singh Kadian, realtor Manish Gupta, his brother Saurab Gupta, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, Satpal Dagar, liquor baron Arvind Singla, Ashok Arora, Daljit Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Inspector Rajdeep was reinstated last month.