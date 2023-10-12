 Criminal cases: Dept action against cops reeks of bias : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Criminal cases: Dept action against cops reeks of bias

Criminal cases: Dept action against cops reeks of bias

Criminal cases: Dept action against cops reeks of bias

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The Police Department appears to have adopted a selective approach while dismissing police personnel implicated in criminal cases. While crimes such as liquor smuggling, extortion and corruption have resulted in dismissal of erring cops, a case of kidnapping, torture and illegal property transfer seems to have been overlooked while taking action against a cop.

In a recent graft case investigated by the CBI involving two Sub-Inspectors (SIs) from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the Police Department terminated their services within a few days after they were booked. One of the accused, SI Hussain Akhtar, was arrested for allegedly soliciting Rs 5 lakh in bribe from the complainant to favour his brother in a criminal case. Another SI, Kirshan Kumar, who was the investigating officer in that case, had escaped. The CBI alleged that Krishan fled with Rs 2.5-lakh bribe money.

Recent dismissals

October: Two Sub Inspectors accused in a bribery case registered by the CBI following a trap dismissed by the Police Department.

August: SI Naveen Phogat dismissed for his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping and extorting Rs 1 crore from a businessman.

June: Two UT police constables caught by the Haryana police for smuggling liquor to Gujarat dismissed by the department.

Just suspension for cop in property grab case

Inspector Rajdeep, an accused in the case of alleged torture, kidnapping and abandonment of the victim at charitable homes, followed by illegal transfer of his house in Sector 37, was suspended. However, he was reinstated last month.

However, the department just suspended Inspector Rajdeep Singh, who was allegedly involved in a high-profile property grab case registered in March 2021. The case involves the brutal torture, kidnapping and abandonment of the victim at charitable homes, followed by the illegal transfer of his house in Sector 37. He, however, was reinstated recently.

Despite repeated attempts, UT DGP Praveer Ranjan could not be contacted for his comment.

There are other cases too where cops were dismissed. Two constables, Ravinder and Anil Kumar, were dismissed in June this year for allegedly smuggling liquor. The Haryana police had intercepted a vehicle carrying 256 boxes of liquor near Narnaul. The liquor was being smuggled to Gujarat. Ravinder was apprehended, while Anil managed to escape.

In August this year, SI Naveen Phogat, additional SHO of Sector 39 police station, was dismissed for his alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping and extorting Rs 1 crore from a Punjab-based businessman. Phogat had re-joined the service following his acquittal in a rape case earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Inspector Rajdeep was arrested in the property grab case on March 12, 2021, after which he was put under suspension. The police registered a case for torture and illegally confining the victim, Rahul Mehta (48), the only surviving heir of his family, in his Sector 37 house in April 2017 and later illegally transferring his house. Rahul was abandoned at a stud farm in Gujarat in June 2017, before being shifted from one charitable home to another in Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan, where he was finally found.

While one of the accused, Surjit Singh, a bouncer, has died, the others are Sanjeev Mahajan, a journalist; Khalender Singh Kadian, realtor Manish Gupta, his brother Saurab Gupta, Inspector Rajdeep Singh, Satpal Dagar, liquor baron Arvind Singla, Ashok Arora, Daljit Singh and Gurpreet Singh. Inspector Rajdeep was reinstated last month.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
Punjab

Sikh man who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India allowed into Canada: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Top News

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

‘Beheading children’: Israel's new war cabinet vows to ‘wipe Hamas off the earth’

Islamist Hamas gunmen invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on ...

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Before taking over as V-C of the university, he was head of ...


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

PGI fails to install fire safety equipment must for NOC

Baba Farid University ex-V-C Dr Gill passes away at 77

Units housing batteries raise safety concerns

Elective surgeries, gynae unit remain affected after blaze

'No politics': Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak gets rousing welcome in Kapurthala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Patiala's Badi Nadi

Councillors' relatives, aides come in support of contractor

1,56,624 MT of paddy reaches grain markets

Arhtiyas up in arms over slashing of commissiom

Rice millers’ assns press for pending demands