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Home / Chandigarh / Criminal flees after chilli powder attack on cops in Chandigarh

Criminal flees after chilli powder attack on cops in Chandigarh

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Aanavi Singh Arya
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A criminal escaped from police custody on Friday evening after red chilli powder was thrown into the eyes of a police team during a recovery operation at his residence in Sector 38 here.

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Deepak Thapa was brought to Chandigarh by a CIA team of the Khanna police for the recovery of heroin. Police records show that several cases have been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act and for attempt to murder.

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The incident took place around 6 pm when the Khanna CIA team brought the handcuffed accused to his residence. Thapa asked the policemen to use the bathroom and requested them to remove his handcuffs.

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As soon as the police removed his handcuffs, he, allegedly with the help of his family members, threw chilli powder into the eyes of the policemen and escaped. The police team chased Thapa but could not catch him.

The team lodged a complaint with the Maloya police. A case was registered against the criminal and those who allegedly helped him escape.

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Thapa was arrested on August 26 on the basis of information provided by a suspect during interrogation. The suspect had allegedly been arrested with half a kilogram of heroin.

Sources said the Khanna CIA team had not informed or coordinated with the local police before bringing Thapa to Chandigarh for the recovery operation.

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