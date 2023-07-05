Crores spent, dispensary shut: Councillor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Councillor Prem Lata has appealed to the UT Adviser to open the Sector 34 dispensary which has been lying shut for several months.

“The dispensary has not been opened for sector residents for a long time. Crores of rupees were invested by the administration to make it operational,” said Lata.

The Aam Aadmi Party councillor said she had repeatedly requested the administration to open the facility, but to no avail. “Sector residents have to go to distant places for treatment. When dispensaries are open in other sectors, why not here?” she asked.