Cross-complaints filed after brawl at Chandigarh Club

A no-holds-barred brawl between Karan Nanda, son of NK Nanda, former District Bar Association president, and Sajanpreet Singh, son of former Chandigarh Mayor Ravinder Pal Singh Pali, in the bar at the Chandigarh Club yesterday evening has created ripples in the city.

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Eyewitnesses said beer bottles were hurled and punches exchanged after a prolonged verbal altercation in full public view. Both sides have filed counter-complaints to the police, but cops are hesitating to register an FIR due to pressure from both sides, sources said.

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Karan, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said, “He was sitting on the adjacent table and was staring at me for some time after which an argument ensued. I do not know him, nor do I have any enmity with him. A complaint was lodged, but after the intervention of senior members of the club the matter has been resolved.”

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Meanwhile, the police remained tightlipped about the incident.

A few members have also written to the Chandigarh Club president to cancel the membership of both members over their ‘shameful behaviour’.

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Eyewitnesses said the immediate trigger for the brawl was not known, but a feud had been simmering between the two for the past two-three years after Karan had contested for the post of the club vice-president in November 2024 and Pali had reportedly supported Karan Nanda’s rival faction.