DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Cross-complaints filed after brawl at Chandigarh Club

Cross-complaints filed after brawl at Chandigarh Club

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
file photo
Advertisement

A no-holds-barred brawl between Karan Nanda, son of NK Nanda, former District Bar Association president, and Sajanpreet Singh, son of former Chandigarh Mayor Ravinder Pal Singh Pali, in the bar at the Chandigarh Club yesterday evening has created ripples in the city.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said beer bottles were hurled and punches exchanged after a prolonged verbal altercation in full public view. Both sides have filed counter-complaints to the police, but cops are hesitating to register an FIR due to pressure from both sides, sources said.

Advertisement

Karan, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said, “He was sitting on the adjacent table and was staring at me for some time after which an argument ensued. I do not know him, nor do I have any enmity with him. A complaint was lodged, but after the intervention of senior members of the club the matter has been resolved.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police remained tightlipped about the incident.

A few members have also written to the Chandigarh Club president to cancel the membership of both members over their ‘shameful behaviour’.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the immediate trigger for the brawl was not known, but a feud had been simmering between the two for the past two-three years after Karan had contested for the post of the club vice-president in November 2024 and Pali had reportedly supported Karan Nanda’s rival faction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts