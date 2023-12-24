Cross country athletics meet at Sector 7 complex on Dec 29

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 23

The Chandigarh Athletics Association is going to organise the Chandigarh State Cross Country Athletics Championship 2023-24 at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on December 29.

Only athletes residing, studying or working in Chandigarh are eligible to participate in the championship. Those interested in taking part in the meet can register online by 1:30 pm on December 27.

Races will be held in U-16, U-18, U-20 and senior categories for both males and females. Selected athletes will participate in the 58th National Cross Country Athletics Championship scheduled to be held at Gaya, Bihar, on January 15 next year.

For U-16 events, athletes born between January 15, 2008, and January 14, 2010, are eligible, while those born between January 15, 2006, and January 14, 2008, can take part in the U-18 events. Similarly, those born between January 15, 2004, and January 14, 2006, are eligible for U-20 events. There is no age bar on seniors' events.