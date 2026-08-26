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Home / Chandigarh / Crowds swarm Gharuan site after ‘discovery’ of old coins

Crowds swarm Gharuan site after ‘discovery’ of old coins

Pot luck: Valuables ‘found’ during excavation at old Panchayat Ghar | Will recover government property taken from site, says Executive Officer

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:24 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Excavation underway at the old Panchayat Ghar in Gharuan.
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Frenzied crowds rushed to the old Panchayat Ghar in Gharuan, Kharar, on Tuesday afternoon after word spread that pots containing old coins of an undetermined era had been unearthed during digging at the site.

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Locals said gold and silver coins and other valuables were found underground during excavation work carried out after the demolition of a pre-British-era Panchayat Ghar in Gharuan village near Kharar.

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However, the exact nature and contents of the recovered items have not yet been officially confirmed.

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Locals said the Gharuan nagar panchayat was demolishing the old building using an earthmover and excavating the site when pot-like containers were unearthed.

A large number of labourers and children gathered at the spot and began collecting the coins from the excavated earth. Government officials were late to arrive at the scene.

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Ravi Kumar Jindal, Executive Officer, Gharuan, said he had heard about the incident, and that a dharamshala was being constructed at the site.

“Photographs of those who took government goods have been taken. Government property will be recovered from them,” he said.

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