Crowds swell on Day 3 in Mohali: Sanitation, traffic goes for a toss, say protesters, area residents

With more than 5,000 protesters carrying out their daily activities on the road for the third consecutive day, sanitation and cleanliness along the road in Phase XI and Sector 48-C have become major casualties. Residents of the area have also started expressing concern over the deteriorating sanitation conditions.

The most pressing issue is the severe shortage of mobile toilets for the protesters, who have been forced to cope with inadequate arrangements.

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On the third day of the sit-in, protesters were repeatedly seen raising the issue of the lack of mobile toilets with police officials.

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Angry over the situation, Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda Dhaner leader Balkar Singh of Mansa, pointing to elderly women sitting on mattresses who had been facing inconvenience for three days, said officials had no shame left.

“Access to clean sanitation and safe drinking water is recognised as a fundamental human right under Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Dignity) of the Indian Constitution,” he said.

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The local Motor Market Association and residents’ welfare associations in Sector 48 and Phase XI also expressed concern over the deteriorating hygiene in the area. Shopkeepers said the toilets in the motor market were already in poor condition.

Vegetable waste, plastic waste and stagnant water were seen along the road, footpaths and adjoining green areas, as protesters occupied most of the vacant patches of land in the area.

SKM leader Prem Singh Bhangu on Thursday alleged, “The Mohali police have provided only two-three mobile toilets and expressed their inability to provide more. The Chandigarh Police has flatly refused, saying their mobile toilets are not functional at present. The issue of mobile toilets, drinking water and traffic police was also raised in today’s meeting. They have assured us of help.”

Meanwhile, traffic on the Chandigarh-to-Mohali side of the road has started becoming chaotic as the number of protesters continues to rise. Travel time on the stretch has increased as protesters have started spilling over to the other side of the road.

The Chandigarh Police have objected to protesters parking tractor-trailers and pitching tents on the other side of the road, saying there is no space available at the protest site.

SKM leaders, however, said they had cleared one side of the road and that protesters were sitting only on the footpath, leaving the road clear for traffic movement.