Cruelty continues at Chandigarh’s new animal shelter: Dogs locked up without food, water, and staff

The cruelty did not end with the shifting. Barely days after a court-ordered move to a brand-new facility was supposed to turn the page on a months-long saga of animal suffering, welfare volunteers have documented the same grim reality at the Municipal Corporation’s freshly inaugurated SPCA infrastructure in Sector 38 West — animals locked without food or water, no staff on the premises, cage keys taken home by a municipal employee, and CCTV cameras that do not work.

The latest incidents, reported on the night of March 6, have drawn sharp condemnation from Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, who heads People for Animals, India’s largest non-governmental animal welfare organisation, with a nationwide network of 26 hospitals, 165 units, 60 mobile units, and nearly three lakh members, and raised fresh questions about whether the Municipal Corporation has learnt anything from the scandal that shook Chandigarh’s animal welfare administration barely a fortnight ago.

At approximately 9.17 pm on March 6, registered animal welfare volunteer Neeru arrived at the new SPCA facility in Sector 38 West to feed and check on roughly 30 dogs that had been shifted there from the Raipur Kala Animal Birth Control facility earlier that day. She found both the main gate and all internal gates locked. Not a single staff member was present — no veterinarian, no para-veterinary personnel, no watchman, no one.

Volunteers are permitted to feed and care for animals at the facility under directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Despite this, they could not enter. Calls to the concerned staff and supervisor went unanswered. The matter was then raised in a volunteer WhatsApp group. Only after it surfaced publicly did the supervisor arrive and open the gate.

Once inside, volunteers — Saarthak, Neeru, Ritagya, and Neeru Sharma — found conditions that mirrored, in distressing detail, the situation at the old Raipur Kala shelter. Several dogs had not been fed. Many kennels had no water bowls. One dog had reportedly been locked in a cage since around 2 pm without food or water.

When volunteers asked the watchman to open that cage, they were told the keys were not available on the premises. They had been taken home by a staff member named Naresh.

Volunteers managed to feed the caged dog milk-soaked bread through the bars. The question they asked is one that demands an official answer: how can essential government property required for animal care be taken off a live facility while animals remain confined inside?

Food had been ordered from a private supplier in the Tricity area in connection with the shifting of the dogs. But the delivery personnel stated they had not been permitted to feed the animals — only to drop the food at the facility. With no staff present, there was no one to actually feed the dogs.

FAECES IN FOOD BOWL

Volunteers also documented serious hygiene failures. In at least one kennel, food placed inside had mixed with faeces, leaving the dog with no option but contaminated sustenance. The condition was recorded on camera.

Infrastructure concerns compound the picture. Several kennels in the newly built facility lack drainage systems entirely. While some kennels have drains, others do not, creating persistent sanitation problems in what is supposed to be a modern replacement for the condemned old shelter. The CCTV cameras installed across the facility were reportedly non-functional — a glaring lapse in a new building handed over after court direction.

RELEASE ORDERS IGNORED

Volunteers have also flagged that four dogs have been held in SPCA cages for nine days, despite orders for their release having been issued by the office of the Joint Commissioner. The nodal officer has allegedly refused to comply with these directions.

SUPERVISOR DENIES CRUELTY

When contacted, MC supervisor at SPCA facility, Saurabh, said: There is no cruelty being done to animals however the volunteers who proposed to help in the shifting of operations from Raipur Kalan to Sector 38 West never came to help except three to four persons. Moreover, it was just shifted yesterday. Furthermore, the self-styled activists or volunteers who claimed in high court on February 25 that they will get themselves registered with SPCA and contribute in day-to-day operations of SPCA (as what actual volunteer status meant to do) nobody has come to do so despite the requests sent to the volunteers whose names were provided in the list handed over by the learned counsel of volunteers through the court.

MANEKA GANDHI CONDEMNS, CALLS FOR ACTION

“It is a shame that cruelty to animals continues unabated even after shifting them from the old shelter to the new one. It shows that the Municipal Corporation authorities concerned have complete disregard for even court orders. I urge the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to immediately take note of the matter and order the strictest possible action against all those responsible for it,” said Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, national chairperson, People for Animals

BACKGROUND

The current crisis is a continuation of a shocking incident that first broke on February 23, when The Tribune reported that a pregnant stray dog had been illegally confined at the Raipur Kala ABC shelter for nearly 60 days — twenty times the permissible three-day limit. Subjected to extreme stress, inadequate feeding, and unrelenting confinement, she delivered puppies inside the cage and was driven to consume one and partially devour another, which was still alive at the time. The designated Nodal Officer allegedly refused to visit the site despite being alerted through multiple channels.

In the fallout that followed, animal activist Saarthak Jain — who first flagged the cruelty — alleged illegal detention and false implication at the hands of the same official, filing a formal complaint before the DGP. The Punjab and Haryana High Court took cognizance and, in an order under Justice Alka Sarin, directed that all animals be shifted from the old facility to the new SPCA building in Sector 38 West within 10 days, and that registered volunteers be issued identity cards and allowed access to provide care.

The shifting happened. The cruelty, apparently, did not stop.