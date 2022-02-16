CSIO transfers technology to private industry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIO), Chandigarh, today transferred the technology to manufacture e-SENSE, a non-intrusive energy load monitoring device, to a Chennai-based private industry for commercial production.

The device can monitor on or off status and energy consumption of individual electrical appliances. It uses artificial intelligence and machine-learning approach to disaggregate individual appliance’s status and energy consumption from aggregated energy consumed in residential and commercial buildings.

e-SENSE can also be used for detection of any anomaly in the load. It has online load monitoring capability through a web-enabled user interface and user-friendly dashboard.

The CSIO today signed a memorandum of understanding with Amrita University, Coimbatore, to enhance the knowledge and skills of faculty and students and also help each other in joint research projects.

The MoU will lead to sharing of expertise, domain knowledge and available facilities in selected and advanced thrust areas of science and technology and cooperation among working groups on mutually agreed research problems related to scientific instrumentation and systems. —