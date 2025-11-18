DT
CTU diverts long-route buses to Tricity service

CTU diverts long-route buses to Tricity service

15-year-old 85 diesel buses to go off road from tomorrow

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
An electric CTU bus. File photo
The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has decided to divert diesel buses operating on long routes to the city fleet, as 85 diesel buses will go off the Tricity roads from November 19 after the completion of their operational lifespan of 15 years.

The CTU had procured 100 buses under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM-I) scheme in 2010. Of these, 85 buses have now completed their stipulated 15-year operational life. As per the notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, these 85 buses will be phased out and go off road with effect from November 19, said Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport, UT.

In line with the transition to cleaner and modern public transport, 100 electric buses have already been approved under the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme, and a contract agreement has been signed with the operator, he said, adding: “The prototype electric bus is currently undergoing inspection and range testing. As per the delivery schedule, 25 electric buses are expected by the end of November, another 25 by December-end and the remaining 50 buses by January–February 2026.”

To ensure that commuters face no inconvenience during this transition, the CTU has implemented interim arrangements. Non-AC buses currently operating on long routes have been diverted to strengthen city bus service within the Tricity area. Long-route connectivity will continue to be maintained through services operated by adjoining State Transport Undertakings (STUs), ensuring minimal impact on passengers who previously used these diverted buses, he added.

Reassuring the public that convenience, safety and continuity of service remain the department’s top priorities, Singh said: “The interim measures are aimed solely at maintaining uninterrupted public transport for lakhs of daily commuters across Chandigarh and the tricity region. No tricity routes are being affected due to the phasing out of the 85 buses.”

The Centre had recently approved 328 more electric buses for Chandigarh under the PM-e-Bus Service Scheme, marking a significant milestone in its journey towards becoming a carbon-free city. With this, the total number of e-buses approved for the city has increased to 428.

