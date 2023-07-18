CTU exam: 4 held for impersonation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 17

Four persons were arrested for alleged impersonation during the CTU recruitment exam held at different centres across the city on Sunday.

The police said Abhidh, a resident of Bhagpat, Uttar Pradesh, was caught taking the exam as a candidate named Sunil of Bhiwani at Government Model High School, Sector 11. Similarly, Balinder Singh was caught appearing in the exam by impersonating Praveen Kumar at Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11.

Sandeep of Rohtak was caught impersonating Namit at Government Model High School, Sector 20, while Munish, alias Manish, of Kaithal was arrested for taking the exam as a candidate named Abhishek at Government Model High School, Sector 38.

Separate cases of cheating have been registered against them at different police stations.