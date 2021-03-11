CTU offers free travel on Rakhi

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Administration has decided to provide free travel facility to women on AC and non-AC CTU buses plying in the tricity on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 11. The facility will not be applicable on long-route CTU buses.
