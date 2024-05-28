CTU organises ‘nukkad natak’ at ISBT on voter awareness

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

In an initiative aimed at fostering voter education and awareness, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) today organised a ‘nukkad natak’ at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT-43). This event was part of the ongoing efforts to educate and engage residents ahead of the upcoming General Election.

The theme of the ‘nukkad natak’ centered on enlightening, enabling and empowering people to register as a voter and cast their vote in an informed and ethical manner. The primary objective was to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

The performance captivated a large audience of commuters, effectively conveying vital messages about the importance of voting, understanding the electoral process and recognising the power of individual votes.

Isha Kamboj, Director (Transport)-cum-AERO, along with other officials of CTU was also present during the event.

