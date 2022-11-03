Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, November 2

Looking to bolster connectivity with neighbouring states, the UT Transport Department plans to double its services on certain long-route sections by procuring 60 more non-AC diesel buses. This is in addition to 40 AC buses being added to its long-route fleet.

The department had sought funds from the UT Administration for the procurement of 60 new buses, said Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport Department.

As soon as the funds were approved, the process for purchase would start, he said, adding they were planning to purchase the buses by 2023 so that better transport facilities could be provided to people on long routes at reasonable rates.

He said the department had permits for several states and the timings of the buses had also been finalised. “Now, we only have to buy new buses,” he said.

After the arrival of buses, routes of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) to cities in other states would double, saving people the ordeal of waiting for long periods to board a bus. The facilities in these buses would also be better than the older ones.

The department wanted to add the buses to the existing fleet of 167 on profit-making long routes. The number of buses plying on certain profitable sections would be doubled. The department was further adding 40 new buses equipped with HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) system to its existing long-haul fleet, said the Transport Director.

As many as 20 buses had already arrived and would soon be flagged off by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to ply on long routes. A tender had been floated for the remaining 20, which would be procured by the end of December.

The department is planning to run these 20 HVAC buses on the Jaipur (Rajasthan); Fatehabad and Jhajjar (Haryana); Abohar, Batala via Dera Beas, Pathankot, Amritsar andLudhiana (Punjab); Haridwar (Uttarakhand); Jammu-Katra (J&K); Shimla and Manali (Himachal Pradesh) sections.

Some AC buses are already plying on the Amritsar, Ludhiana, Shimla and Manali routes, but after the arrival of the additional buses, the number on these routes would be increased. At present, the CTU plies a bus from Chandigarh to Manali only at night, but the day service would begin soon.

Along with proper arrangement for luggage, the new buses will have air-conditioning and heating facilities. The front destination board will be LED-based, with each bus having 47 seats. Also, these would have to be equipped with CCTV cameras, as the department has already made such a provision for most of its buses on local routes.

Besides, the department has started the Intelligent Transport System Project, providing live status of the movement of bus. However, passengers may have to pay more for the new AC bus service.

Recently, the CTU had launched its services to religious destinations such as Khatu Shyam and Salasar Dham in Rajasthan. Both these buses operate from the ISBT, Sector 17.

An official said the CTU was making efforts to bring its fleet utilisation to above 90 per cent. With the launch of the new routes, the CTU looks to increase its daily operational capacity by 18,000 km, earning an estimated extra revenue receipt of Rs 6 lakh per day.

In order to convert the existing fleet of 258 diesel buses on local routes with electric buses by 2027-28, the Director said they had also demanded funds for the procurement of 70 more electric buses to add to the existing fleet of 80 electric buses already running in the tricity.

