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Home / Chandigarh / CTU staff barred from making reels on duty

CTU staff barred from making reels on duty

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has issued an order prohibiting its employees — including drivers, conductors, inspectors and field staff—from recording reels, taking photographs or posting personal content on social media during duty hours.

The directive, issued by the Divisional Manager, CTU, and Director (Transport), Chandigarh, aims to eliminate operational distractions, safeguard passenger safety and protect the reputation of the public transport department.

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According to the order, personnel deployed on route and field duties must strictly refrain from making, recording or participating in social media content for personal purposes while performing official duties, unless specifically authorised.

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Highlighting safety concerns, the transport authority noted that filming videos or reels while driving, operating or attending to buses directly jeopardises the safety of crew members and passengers.

In addition, the use of buses, bus stands, depots, workshops, offices or any other undertaking property for creating personal or commercial social media content without prior permission from the competent authorities has been banned. The directive further restricts employees from uploading social media posts while wearing the prescribed official uniform unless such activity is officially sanctioned.

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The administration reiterated that any social media activity that interferes with duty performance, affects punctuality and operational efficiency, compromises safety or damages the image of the CTU/CCBSS will be viewed seriously, with strict disciplinary action expected across all cadres.

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