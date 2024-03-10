CTU to be feted for non-fare revenue, staff productivity

Chandigarh, March 9
The CTU has been selected to receive two runner-up awards at the National Public Transport Excellence Awards 2022-23.
The jury nominated by the Association of Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU) selected the CTU for the two awards in the categories of non-fare box revenue and employee productivity.
Under non-fare box revenue category, the CTU increased its revenue by putting advertisement on buses, automatic parking fee collection through parking management software at the ISBTs, said Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport, UT. It is also ensured that employee productivity gets increased vis-a-vis fleet utilisation so that maximum revenue can be earned. As a part of this exercise, employees get minimal leaves to ensure that maximum fleet was utilised, Pradhuman said.
The award ceremony will be held at Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, on March 15.
