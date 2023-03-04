CU Girl dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A Chandigarh University girl was killed in a road accident at Daun Majra village on the Kharar-Kurali road in the wee hours on Friday while her friend was seriously injured. Sadar Kharar police officials said around 2 am, two students of Chandigarh University had come to have snacks at Daun Majra village on their bike. Gayatri Bhatti was driving while Akshita Negi was riding pillion. The rider lost control over the bike and hit a divider on the road following which both of them fell and sustained head injuries. They were taken to the Kharar hospital by the passersby. Gayatri Bhatti was declared dead by doctors while Akshita was referred to the PGI. TNS

Clerk caught taking Rs 8K bribe

Mohali: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday nabbed Rajesh Kumar, a clerk posted at Municipal Council, Kurali, for accepting a bribe of

Rs 8,000. Kumar was arrested on the complainant of Balkar Singh of Dashmesh Colony, Kurali. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered. TNS

City resident duped of Rs 74K

Chandigarh: A fraudster has duped a city resident on the pretext of activating his credit card. Ravinder Kumar of Ram Darbar, Phase II, reported that an unidentified person called him up claiming to be a bank executive. The caller asked him to share some information to get the credit card activated, which he did. Later, he found Rs 74,802 was withdrawn from his account. A case has been registered. TNS

PIB felicitates women scribes

Women scribes feted by the PIB in the city. Vicky

Chandigarh: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Bureau of Communication and Press Information Bureau organised a ceremony to felicitate women from the region working in the fields of media and communication. The event was chaired by Rajinder Chaudhry, Additional Director General, PIB, while Mohali DC Aashika Jain was the chief guest. TNS

Foetus found at Ram Darbar

Chandigarh: A foetus was found at Ram Darbar, Phase II. Local residents noticed it lying near an open ground and informed the police. A case has been registered.