CU shines at youth fest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 16

Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, lifted the overall championship trophy at the 36th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival organised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at Jain University, Bengaluru.

In 2020 too, the university had won the overall trophy in the 35th AIU Inter-University Youth Festival. With this, CU has also become the only private university in India to win the championship twice in a row.

The university also won the winner’s trophy for performance in contests of literary, music, art, theatre, and fine arts during the championship.

A total of 39 students from the university participated in the championship under different categories and won the overall trophy along with 25 medals, including 24 gold and one silver medal, in different categories. In literary events, the university won all nine medals.