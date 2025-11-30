Shivani Yadav of Chandigarh University (CU), Ghauran, bagged weightlifting gold in the women’s +86kg category with a total lift of 188kg at the Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan on Saturday. Ruchika Dhore, also from the CU, won bronze in the same event by lifting 183kg.

In the women’s rugby final, KIIT defeated Chandigarh University 17-5 to complete a hat-trick of titles. KIIT men’s team won their first KIUG gold by beating Chandigarh University 15-10 in extra time. In cycling, Himanshi Singh of Chandigarh University bagged third position with a timing of 28:08.304, while in the men’s individual pursuit 4km, Parhalad Kumar of the university bagged silver.

Simranpreet Kaur Brar of Panjab University bagged the women’s 25m pistol gold with a final score of 38, and in the skeet event, Razia Dhillon of the university claimed gold. In the men’s skeet, Bhavtegh Singh Gill of PEC claimed silver with a score of 57.