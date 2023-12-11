Cueist Ranveer wins double grand gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 10

Local cueist Ranveer Duggal made history by winning a double grand gold in both billiards and snooker in the National Billiards and Snooker Championship held at Chennai. Duggal achieved the feat in the junior U-21 event.

He defeated Gujarat’s Mayur Garg 4-1 in the junior snooker category. In semis, he overpowered Mahendra Chauhan of Madhya Pradesh to set up a title clash with Garg. Duggal, who won the junior boys’ billiards crown last week, beat Chauhan 4-3 (57-81, 84-24, 17-92, 79-30, 73-52, 39-58, 82-17) in the semifinal, while Garg overcame Kamran Masjid of Jammu and Kashmir 4-3 (74-54, 46-54, 66-54, 69-20, 35-84, 48-55, 56-10).

In the quarterfinals, Duggal had beaten K Vibhas of Telangana 3-2. The grand double, securing top honours in both billiards and snooker, underscores his versatility. “He is also good in pool. He participated in the World Pool Championship where he reached the quarterfinals,” said coach Rakesh Duggal.

