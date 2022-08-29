Cultural events, dances mark Onam festivities at Kerala Bhawan in Mohali

Mohali, August 28
The Malayalee Samajam, an organisation representing the Kerala fraternity, celebrated Onam festival with fervour at the Kerala Bhawan in Phase XI here today.
Cultural events, Thiruvathira and other dance performances were presented by wards of the members to mark the festivity. The traditional Onam Sadhya, a vegetarian multi-course vegetarian meal on banana leaf featuring 15 dishes, was also served to people. Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh praised the nurses and doctors of the community who played the role of Covid warriors recently.
Samajam members
Benny Thomas and Joseph KC lauded the community for its role in the development of the society in the tricity.
