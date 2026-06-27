DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Curbing crime: New security grid to cover all vantage points in Chandigarh from today

Curbing crime: New security grid to cover all vantage points in Chandigarh from today

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SSP Kanwardeep Kaur supervises a sealing operation on Friday.
Advertisement

In an operational response to the recent spate of gang-linked crime incidents, the UT police conducted a comprehensive city-wide seal checking exercise on Friday night and announced a new deployment plan that will come into effect from 8 am on Saturday, covering the most critical vantage points across the Union Territory.

Advertisement

SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who led the exercise, confirmed that the checking drive had been completed and that a recalibrated security grid had been worked out in the wake of the recent incidents, including the broad daylight murder of a pharmacy cashier in Sector 11 and the interception of a second armed module of the Goldy Dhillon gang near Mullanpur.

Advertisement

The new deployment plan, SSP Kaur told The Tribune, has been designed to address gaps exposed by recent cases — particularly the ability of armed operatives to enter, move through and exit the city with relative ease. The fresh grid will ensure that the most strategically important vantage points of the city are under watch round the clock.

Advertisement

DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said the exercise reflected the force's shift from reactive to preventive policing. "We have solved every major crime that has occurred in this city. But our goal now is to ensure that crime does not happen at all. The new deployment plan is a tightened security grid that will make Chandigarh significantly harder to enter, operate in and escape from for any criminal element," he said. The SSP said the day's exercise had given investigators a real-time assessment of ground conditions. "Today's city seal checking was not a routine exercise — it was a deliberate, systematic audit of our security coverage. From tomorrow morning, residents will see a visibly stronger and smarter police presence across the city," she said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts