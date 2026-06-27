Curbing crime: New security grid to cover all vantage points in Chandigarh from today

In an operational response to the recent spate of gang-linked crime incidents, the UT police conducted a comprehensive city-wide seal checking exercise on Friday night and announced a new deployment plan that will come into effect from 8 am on Saturday, covering the most critical vantage points across the Union Territory.

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SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who led the exercise, confirmed that the checking drive had been completed and that a recalibrated security grid had been worked out in the wake of the recent incidents, including the broad daylight murder of a pharmacy cashier in Sector 11 and the interception of a second armed module of the Goldy Dhillon gang near Mullanpur.

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The new deployment plan, SSP Kaur told The Tribune, has been designed to address gaps exposed by recent cases — particularly the ability of armed operatives to enter, move through and exit the city with relative ease. The fresh grid will ensure that the most strategically important vantage points of the city are under watch round the clock.

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DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda said the exercise reflected the force's shift from reactive to preventive policing. "We have solved every major crime that has occurred in this city. But our goal now is to ensure that crime does not happen at all. The new deployment plan is a tightened security grid that will make Chandigarh significantly harder to enter, operate in and escape from for any criminal element," he said. The SSP said the day's exercise had given investigators a real-time assessment of ground conditions. "Today's city seal checking was not a routine exercise — it was a deliberate, systematic audit of our security coverage. From tomorrow morning, residents will see a visibly stronger and smarter police presence across the city," she said.