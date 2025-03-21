DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Curtains down on Smart City Mission, projects handed over to Chandigarh depts

Curtains down on Smart City Mission, projects handed over to Chandigarh depts

While the Smart Cities Mission was initially set to conclude on June 30, 2024, the Government of India extended it until March 31, 2025
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:52 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After nearly nine years, the operations of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) have been closed down today. During a meeting, the Board of Directors hands over all projects under the Smart Cities Mission to the respective departments.

Launched in 2015, the mission was aimed at introducing transformative urban governance reforms in 100 selected cities across India. Chandigarh was selected under the Fast Track Round in May 2016, leading to the establishment of the CSCL. The company was tasked with executing infrastructure improvements, urban mobility projects, sanitation initiatives and integrated digital solutions.

According to officials, a total of Rs 853 crore has been spent on 36 projects, while Rs 53 crore is still pending for operational expenditures. Major investments under the mission include Rs 304 crore for setting up sewage treatment plants and Rs 334 crore for constructing an Integrated Command and Control Centre. The remaining funds were allocated to ancillary projects to enhance infrastructure.

Advertisement

While the Smart Cities Mission was initially set to conclude on June 30, 2024, the Government of India extended it until March 31, 2025. However, no budgetary allocation for the mission was made in the Union Budget 2025-26, presented on February 1.

The CSCL board has also directed officials to complete the animal carcass incineration plant by the end of February. The project, once operational, will be handed over to the Municipal Corporation before the mission’s closure. At present, over 150 animal carcasses are buried each month across the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper