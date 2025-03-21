Curtains down on Smart City Mission, projects handed over to Chandigarh depts

After nearly nine years, the operations of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) have been closed down today. During a meeting, the Board of Directors hands over all projects under the Smart Cities Mission to the respective departments.

Launched in 2015, the mission was aimed at introducing transformative urban governance reforms in 100 selected cities across India. Chandigarh was selected under the Fast Track Round in May 2016, leading to the establishment of the CSCL. The company was tasked with executing infrastructure improvements, urban mobility projects, sanitation initiatives and integrated digital solutions.

According to officials, a total of Rs 853 crore has been spent on 36 projects, while Rs 53 crore is still pending for operational expenditures. Major investments under the mission include Rs 304 crore for setting up sewage treatment plants and Rs 334 crore for constructing an Integrated Command and Control Centre. The remaining funds were allocated to ancillary projects to enhance infrastructure.

While the Smart Cities Mission was initially set to conclude on June 30, 2024, the Government of India extended it until March 31, 2025. However, no budgetary allocation for the mission was made in the Union Budget 2025-26, presented on February 1.

The CSCL board has also directed officials to complete the animal carcass incineration plant by the end of February. The project, once operational, will be handed over to the Municipal Corporation before the mission’s closure. At present, over 150 animal carcasses are buried each month across the city.