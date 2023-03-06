Curtains down on two-day Spring Fest

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 5

Keeping in view the popularity of the Spring Fest organised here every year, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said the festival should be held for three days from next year so that more and more people could come and enjoy the event.

Artistes entertain visitors on the concluding day of the 35th Spring Fest at HUDA Town Park in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Sunday. PHOTOS: NITIN MITTAL

Gupta was the chief guest during the prize distribution ceremony on the concluding day of the two-day Spring Festival-2023, organised by the Haryana Urban Development Authority in Town Park, Sector 5, here, today. Gupta said he was ready to provide financial assistance from the Local Area Development Fund if the festival was organised on a large scale.

Earlier, Gupta visited stalls at the fair and got information about flowers of various varieties. He also encouraged artistes. He honoured blood donors at a blood donation camp organised under the joint aegis of the Shri Shiv Kavad Mahasangh, Panchkula, District Red Cross Society and HSVP’s Horticulture branch. Gupta extended Holi greetings to Panchkula residents and hoped that the festival brings prosperity in the lives of people.

Congratulating the HSVP for the successfully organising the two-day event, he said the festival was being organized for the past 35 years. It could not be held in the past two years due to the Covid pandemic. He said besides Panchkula, various institutions of Chandigarh also showed interest in the fair and participated in various competitions. He praised them for making the festival interesting through various competitions.

He said everyone would have to work together to make Panchkula drug free. He appealed to people to use carry bags made of clothes or jute instead of plastic.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, HSVP Administrator Dharamvir Singh, Chief Engineer Haridutt Sharma, Superintending Engineer Rajiv Sharma, Executive Engineers Ashok Rana, NK Payal and Nidhi Bhardwaj were among those present on the occasion.