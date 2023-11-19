Curtains on Panchkula youth fest

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 18

The two-day 30th District-Level Youth Festival-2023 concluded at Atma Auditorium, Jainendra Gurukul, Sector 1, today.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said the youth were the pride of the nation and had an important contribution to make in the development of the state and the country. He urged the youth to give respect to their parents and teachers as they were their real mentors.

Sarwan honoured students with certificates for their performance in competitions at the festival. Poster-making, song and dance competitions, contests related to promotion of millets in diet, etc, were organised at the festival. Principal of the ITI Panchkula and Kalka Mandeep Beniwal was also present.

