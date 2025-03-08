DT
PT
Curtains on social science conference

Curtains on social science conference

The 10th Chandigarh Social Science Congress concluded at Panjab University after a series of academic sessions featuring eminent scholars. Prof Gurpreet Mahajan of Jawaharlal Nehru University delivered the valedictory address, discussing the future of social sciences and their role in...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 08, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Panjab University
The 10th Chandigarh Social Science Congress concluded at Panjab University after a series of academic sessions featuring eminent scholars.

Prof Gurpreet Mahajan of Jawaharlal Nehru University delivered the valedictory address, discussing the future of social sciences and their role in shaping concepts of equality and justice. She highlighted the marginalisation of the field despite its relevance.

Students from 33 departments received Best Paper awards. Congress coordinator Prof Pampa Mukherjee presented the valedictory report.

Prof Rumina Sethi, Dean University Instructions, PU, stressed the importance of social sciences in countering authoritarianism.

A plenary session on agrarian economies featured professors Sukhpal Singh and Amalendu Jyotishi. Another plenary session on gender and human development featured professors Anindita Datta, Jyoti Dogra, and Anu Sablok.

