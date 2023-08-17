Chandigarh Welfare Trust founder Satnam Singh Sandhu hoists Tricolour at five locations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) founder Satnam Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at five different locations in Chandigarh on the 77th Independence Day.

Cultural dances and renditions of patriotic songs added a dash of joy to the festivities.

City residents, students, and traders took part in the celebrations with much fervour.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion, Sandhu stressed, “Independence Day brings the whole nation together and reinforces the idea of unity in diversity. It shows that India is a land of different cultures, religions and languages, all united by the Tricolour. But the nation and its true essence need to be celebrated every day, and not just today.”