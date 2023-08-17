Chandigarh Welfare Trust founder Satnam Singh Sandhu hoists Tricolour at five locations

Chandigarh, August 16
Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) founder Satnam Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at five different locations in Chandigarh on the 77th Independence Day.
Cultural dances and renditions of patriotic songs added a dash of joy to the festivities.
City residents, students, and traders took part in the celebrations with much fervour.
While addressing a gathering on the occasion, Sandhu stressed, “Independence Day brings the whole nation together and reinforces the idea of unity in diversity. It shows that India is a land of different cultures, religions and languages, all united by the Tricolour. But the nation and its true essence need to be celebrated every day, and not just today.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC