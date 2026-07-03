Cyber cafes, photocopy shops near Chandigarh exam centre to remain shut tomorrow

Cyber cafes, photocopy shops and printing establishments within 200 to 300 metres of the examination centre at Valiant Web World, Raipur Kalan in Chandigarh, will remain closed on Saturday as the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the ICAR-AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD)-2026 examinations.

Advertisement

District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, banning the gathering of four or more persons, barring candidates, in the area around the centre at Plot No. 3B, second floor, near Government Senior Secondary School, Raipur Kalan in Chandigarh. The order also prohibits carrying of firearms and weapons, raising of slogans and display of placards.

Advertisement

The restrictions bar the use of mobile phones, laptops, Wi-Fi and personal hotspots in and around the centre, along with operation of photostat machines and coaching activity in the vicinity. The order cites the risk of unlawful means being used to compromise the examination and disturb public order.

Advertisement

The prohibitory order will come into force from zero hours on Saturday and remain effective till midnight the same day. Police, paramilitary, military personnel and other government staff on official duty have been exempted. Any violation will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and other applicable provisions of law.

The order comes weeks after the original NEET-UG 2026 examination was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, with a re-test subsequently held on June 21 amid tightened security. The NTA had denied the leak claims but referred complaints about question papers being circulated on messaging platforms to cybercrime authorities. The agency had also flagged over a hundred social media channels for spreading unverified claims ahead of the exam.

Advertisement

Examination centres across the country, including in Chandigarh, have since seen a wider rollout of restrictions on electronic devices and photocopying facilities in the vicinity of test venues, as agencies look to shut off avenues for leaks and impersonation during high-stakes competitive examinations.