Home / Chandigarh / Cyber cell returns 254 stolen phones

Cyber cell returns 254 stolen phones

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 02:17 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
The district police have returned 254 mobile phones which were lost or stolen at different places in the district to their rightful owners. They were recovered by the cyber cell.

While talking to the media, one of the owners said his phone was stolen two-and-half-years back at Mandi Gobindgarh and that he had lost all hope of ever getting it back, but was pleasantly surprised to get a call of it being recovered.

Some of the owners came from other states to get their phones as they had lost them during the Shaheedi Sabha. The cyber cell team is working of recovering more phones lost over the previous year.

