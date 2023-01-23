Cycle rally marks Road Safety Week

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 22

The traffic police organised a cycle rally to mark Road Safety Week here on Sunday. The cycle rally, which was flagged off by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Mamta Sauda, began from the Bella Vista Chowk. After passing through Tawa Chowk, Amartex Chowk, Sector 20 market and Majri chowk, it returned to the Bella Vista Chowk.

Addressing the rally, Mamta Sauda urged people to follow traffic rules, avoid driving under the influence of liquor, wearing seat belts and no triple riding to prevent road accidents and save precious lives.