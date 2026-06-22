Cycle tracks on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh to be illuminated

For the safety of cyclists, the UT Engineering Department has decided to install streetlights on various cycle tracks on Vikas Marg.

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According to officials, the department has invited bids for the installation of streetlights on cycle tracks from Sector 39/56 stretch to Sector 48/47 stretch on Vikas Marg at an estimated cost of Rs 1.95 crore.

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Officials said the project would provide safety and security to cyclists and pedestrians after dusk.

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Stretched over 200 km, the dedicated cycling tracks were designed to promote eco-friendly commuting in the city. The department has recently repaired and recarpeted nearly 20 km of the damaged tracks.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav had recently directed the Engineering Department to use bitumen for constructing cycle tracks instead of concrete so as to provide comfort to cyclists.