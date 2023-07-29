Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 28

The rains this year have taken a heavy toll on the UT’s road infrastructure, including its 200 km network of cycle tracks. The damage to the tracks has been reported at 36 locations where these pose a serious threat to the cyclists, prompting the Administration to initiate immediate repair works.

Between June 1 and July 22, a record 793.1 mm rain was recorded in the city during this monsoon season, 128.8 per cent more than normal.

The downpour earlier this month has wrecked the city roads and cycle tracks. A significant harm has been caused to the upper layer of tracks at 36 locations across the city, causing potholes and uneven surface.

The impact is particularly evident in Sectors 15, 30 and 26. To avoid damaged stretches, cyclists are forced to risk their lives by venturing onto the main roads instead of using these dedicated tracks.

Flooded with complaints about tattered patches on the tracks, the Administration has swung into action and commenced repair work. CB Ojha, Chief Engineer, UT, claimed the repair work, including re-carpeting at certain places, had been completed at 24 locations along major roads in the city. The extent of damage was more visible near storm water drain and sewer pipelines. The Municipal Corporation was focusing on such areas on an urgent basis, he said.

Ojha said the authorities were committed to completing the work within a week to ensure the safety and convenience of cyclists.

The city boasts of an extensive network of over 200 km of cycle tracks, constructed at a substantial cost of more than Rs 22 crore. The recent damage highlights the need for regular maintenance and upkeep of these tracks to ensure these continue to provide city residents a safe and eco-friendly commuting option.

With the rains not showing any sign of waning, caution remains the watchword as cyclists navigate the challenging road conditions caused by the monsoon fury.