Cycled through Tricity as BJP in-charge in early 90s, recalls Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Chandigarh is his karmabhoomi and that he shares a bond with the city and its people that goes back over three decades — to a time when he cycled through the length and breadth of the Tricity as the BJP’s prabhari and organisation secretary for the region, with no security cover and no protocol.

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In an informal chat with this correspondent during his visit to Chandigarh, Modi said he felt the city was his second home. “The good old memories of the early 1990s are still fresh in my mind,” he said, recounting the years when the party sent him to Chandigarh as its in-charge and organisation secretary and he based himself in Panchkula. “There was no pomp and show at that time. There were no such security protocols. I had covered the length and breadth of Chandigarh, Panchkula and even Mohali on a bicycle,” said the PM.

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He said the work done during those formative years — building the organisational structure and strategy across Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh — was yielding results today. “We are committed to serving the people of our country with complete dedication, commitment, honesty, responsiveness, transparency and accountability,” he said.

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Modi remembered attending rallies by senior BJP leaders, including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani, held at the Sector 22 Ramlila Ground, when the crowds were so large that one could not find space to stand at the venue. “I still remember that I used to scale walls to attend those rallies,” he said.

He recalled his role during Advani’s Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 1992, when Murli Manohar Joshi was the BJP’s national president. “I compered the stage at events throughout the route. We got a massive public response when we passed through this part of the region,” said Modi.

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Whenever senior leaders visited Chandigarh, it was Modi who oversaw the preparations for their visits and rallies. “I carry those relationships, that work, with me,” he said.

Modi said when he first visited Chandigarh after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, he made it a point to call the family of a veteran leader he had worked closely with. The leader was no longer alive. “I never forget my roots or deny my humble background,” he said.

The PM noted that very few people from that era were still alive, and he remained in touch with those who were. For those who were not, he said, he tried to carry forward the relationship with their families. “I treat Chandigarh’s people as my family members. Whenever I visit Chandigarh, I feel glad to see many familiar faces, many old friends,” he said.

Modi added that whenever anything concerning Chandigarh came up or a visit was planned, he took it up as a priority, and with great joy.