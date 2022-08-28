Cycling expedition flagged off

Chandigarh, August 27
A 26-member team of the Western Command set off on a cycling expedition to commemorate the platinum jubilee of the Western Command as well as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The expedition was flagged off from Chandimandir by Maj Gen GS Kahlon, Officiating Chief of Staff, Western Command, today.
The team, led by Maj Rakesh Kumar, will cover 1,800 kms in 18 days through Jalandhar, Pathankot, Yol, Mamun, Jammu, Amritsar, Ferozpur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Kunjpura, New Delhi, Meerut and Ambala before culminating at Chandimandir on September 13.
The expedition will visit remote areas en route, interact with local people and spread awareness about different schemes launched by the Army for the welfare of ex-servicemen, war veterans and war widows, besides motivating youths of these areas to join the Armed Forces.
