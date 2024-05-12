Cyclist arrested for snatching

Chandigarh: The police arrested a cyclist, Parmanand Kumar of Sector 21-D, for snatching a mobile phone of a Burail resident near the Sector 44/45 road on Friday. The complainant had nabbed the suspect. TNS
Two scooterists flee with phone
Chandigarh: Two unidentified scooter-borne persons sped away after snatching a phone from Rajesh Kumar, a Sector 52 resident, near Government High School in Sector 52 on Friday. A case has been registered.
