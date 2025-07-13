Cyclist dies after being struck by car at Sector 33-34 junction, case registered

A cyclist lost his life after being hit by a car at the busy 33/34/44/45 chowk on Saturday morning.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 34 police station under Sections 106, 125, and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred around 9.15 AM when Atul, who was cycling, was allegedly struck by a white Maruti Swift, reportedly driven by Akshu Jain , a resident of Model Town, Sector 126, Mohali. The complaint was filed by Ankit Bajpai, a resident of Sector 45.

Atul sustained severe injuries and was initially taken to Healing Hospital in Sector 34. He was later transferred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further legal proceedings are underway.