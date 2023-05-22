Cyclist hit by bus in reverse gear, dies

Chandigarh, May 21
A cyclist died after being hit by a reversing bus at Sector 29 here yesterday.
Arun reported that Joginder, a resident of Sector 30, was injured after being hit by a bus while it was reversing in Sector 29. The victim was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he succumbed to injuries.
The police have registered a case against the bus driver, identified as Rajan Thakur, at the Industrial Area police station.
