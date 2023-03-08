Cyclist injured in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 58-year-old cyclist was injured after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the road separating Sectors 7 and 8. Complainant Ajmer Singh, a resident of Kishangarh, claimed the vehicle sped away after hitting him. The victim was admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16. A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Two held for stealing bike

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested by the UT police for stealing a motorcycle. Complainant Ajay Singh of Sector 47 alleged Arjun Shata (20) of Khuda Jassu and Rohit (18) of Nayagaon stole his motorcycle parked in Sector 47. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Newsletter released

Chandigarh: Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, along with Senators Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, and Davesh Moudgil, former mayor, Chandigarh, released the first book-cum-newsletter, ‘Samajik Karya Sankalan’, by the Centre for Social Work, PU. TNS

Flower exhibition held at Ambala

Ambala: The 68th inter-divisional flower and vegetable exhibition was organised at the Railway Stadium here on Tuesday. Ashutosh Gangal, GM, Northern Railway, inaugurated the show. All five divisions of Northern Railway — Ambala, Delhi, Moradabad, Lucknow and Ferozepur — participated in the exhibition. While the Delhi division bagged the first position, Ambala and Moradabad divisions were adjudged second and third, respectively. TNS

Tool kits distributed

Panchkula: Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday distributed tool kits among students of Classes IX and XI under the National Skills Qualification Framework at Sarthak Model School, Sector 12-A. Apart from this, he inaugurated two newly constructed rooms in the school. TNS

Hosts PU win rowing meet

Chandigarh: Hosts Panjab University have won both men and women’s titles on the concluding day of the All-India Inter-University Rowing Championships held at the Sukhna Lake. In the men’s event, the hosts lifted the trophy, while Punjabi University, Patiala, claimed second position. Kurukshetra University finished third. In the women’s category, Panjab University rowers claimed gold. The University of Kerala and the University of Madras were second and third respectively. As many as 27 men ‘steams and 24 of women participated in the championship. TNS

Sharma wins tennis title

Chandigarh: SM Sharma, a retired DGP from Punjab and vice-president, Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA), has won the men’s singles 70+ title of the ITF World Tennis Masters Tour (MT- 400) organised at Joygaon, Jhajjar. Seeded number three in the category of 70+ years, Sharma deeated second seed Dhaval Patel 6-0 6-1 in the semifinal and got better of George Thomas in straight sets 6-4 6-1 to claim the title. In the men’s doubles event, Sharma and Tahir Ali reached the final. The MT- 400 is the highest level of masters tennis tournament organised by International Tennis Federation (ITF) in India.