Cyclist killed in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

A cyclist died after being hit by a car at Dadu Majra Colony (DMC), Sector 38 (West).

Navdeep Singh, a resident of the DMC, reported that a car sped away after hitting the bicycle of his uncle, Dalbir Singh. The victim was admitted to the PGI where he succumbed to injuries.

The police said the car was driven by Nihar Jana, a resident of the DMC, who had been booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC at the Maloya police station. Investigation into the case was going on, he added.