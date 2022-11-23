Cyclist killed in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, November 22
A 58-year-old cyclist died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle here today.
The deceased has been identified as Ajmer Singh, a resident of Zirakpur. The police have taken the body in their possession and registered a case in this regard.
