Cyclist, scooter rider killed

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 19

A cyclist, Raj Kumar, a resident of Devi Nagar, near here, was crushed under the wheels of a speeding car near the Bhushan factory here around last evening. The car driver fled the spot after the accident, but a passerby noted down its registration number. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered.

In another case, a scooter rider, Surmukh Singh of Lalru, was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Saturday. The vehicle driver, Kaku, a resident of Lalru, has been booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.