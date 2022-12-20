Cyclist, scooter rider killed

Dera Bassi, December 19
A cyclist, Raj Kumar, a resident of Devi Nagar, near here, was crushed under the wheels of a speeding car near the Bhushan factory here around last evening. The car driver fled the spot after the accident, but a passerby noted down its registration number. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered.
In another case, a scooter rider, Surmukh Singh of Lalru, was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Saturday. The vehicle driver, Kaku, a resident of Lalru, has been booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.
