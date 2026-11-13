Czech delegation proposes food, film festivals in Chandigarh

A Czech delegation led by Barbara Andelová, International Marketing – Middle East and India, Czech National Tourism Board, on Thursday called on UT Chief Secretary Hiriadka Rajesh Prasad to explore avenues for strengthening tourism and cultural ties between the Czech Republic and Chandigarh.

The delegation, accompanied by representatives of Budějovický Budvar, the Czech state-owned brewery, and Major Guneet Chaudhary, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic, proposed organising a Czech Food Festival and a Czech Film Festival in the city to showcase the country's cuisine and cinema.

Welcoming the proposals, the Chief Secretary assured the delegation of the Chandigarh Administration's support and offered to facilitate the events at hotels operated by the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO).

The delegation also highlighted the potential for promoting golf tourism, pointing out that the Czech Republic has more than 100 golf courses. It further proposed the participation of Czech runners in the Chandigarh International Marathon and Czech involvement in the Chandigarh Carnival.

Advertisement

Appreciating Chandigarh's urban planning and architectural heritage, the delegation referred to the city's association with Le Corbusier and his historical connection with the Czech city of Zlín.

Andelová described India as a key and growing tourism market for the Czech Republic and expressed interest in strengthening engagement with Chandigarh through culinary, cinematic and sporting exchanges.

The delegation also invited Chandigarh Administration officials to visit the Czech Republic to explore further avenues of cooperation. Major Guneet Chaudhary reaffirmed the Honorary Consulate's support for facilitating bilateral initiatives.