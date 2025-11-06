DT
Home / Chandigarh / DA case: CBI Court grants five-day remand of suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar

DA case: CBI Court grants five-day remand of suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar

Public prosecutor argued that they needed further remand of Bhullar as he had not cooperated with the agency during the investigation

Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:36 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
The CBI Court Chandigarh has granted five-day remand of suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar CBI in disproportionate assets case. 

Bhullar was produced before the court by the Investigating Agency today after his five-day remand period in the corruption case ended today.

The investigating agency had earlier granted five-day remand of Bhullar on November 1 while the agency was given nine-day remand for another accused, Krishanu Sharda, on October 29 in the same case.

The CBI arrested both of them on October 16 for seeking bribe from complainant Naresh Batta, a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh.

According to the FIR, DIG Bhullar was allegedly seeking monthly illegal payments from Batta through Kirshanu Sharda.

The accused were arrested on the complaint of the scrap dealer. 

He alleged that Bhullar demanded a bribe of Rs 8 lakh through a middleman Kirshanu to settle a 2023 FIR lodged at the Sirhind police station and to ensure no further coercive action was taken against him. 

Narender Singh, public prosecutor of CBI said that the agency has arrested the accused in DA case yesterday and sought remand to know the details of assets he acquired through illegal means. 

However, counsels of the accused HS Dhanoa and RPS Bara opposed Bhullar's remand.

Public prosecutor argued that they needed further remand of Bhullar as he had not cooperated with the agency during the investigation. 

After hearing of the arguments, the court has granted five-day remand of Bhullar to CBI.

