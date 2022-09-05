DAC, GMADA owe Rs 2-crore property tax

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, September 4

The Municipal Corporation has set a target to collect Rs 28 crore as property tax from residents this year.

Since April 1, the civic body has received Rs 7 crore as property tax, which is Rs 2 crore more than the tax collection last year.

Many commercial and government buildings have not deposited their property tax dues for the past five-six years. Among the defaulters are the District Administrative Complex (DAC), the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), police stations and other government buildings.

MC officials said the District Administrative Complex owed Rs 2 crore and had not deposited property tax even once after the construction of the building. GMADA too owed around Rs 2 crore to the civic body. Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar

said, “It is for the first time that this thing has come to my notice. We will get the latest update and obtain approvals for release of funds.”

Mayor Amarjit Sidhu said, “We have issued notices to buildings against which property tax is pending. MC officials have been holding meetings with GMADA officials for the early payment of taxes. Hopefully, all dues would be cleared soon.”

Officials said the civic body was struggling in finances with an estimated monthly expenditure of Rs 8 crore, mostly going in salaries and electricity bills.